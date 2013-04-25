Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

New Teamer Android app

Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)
Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)
  • Save
New Teamer Android app teamer app phone mobile android xml character illustration sport
Download color palette

The new Teamer app is out now which is Free for all players. The app helps you seamlessly organize your team wether you are a coach or player.. Let me know if you want to see more screenshots of the app. I did the design and front end xml

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.teamer.android&feature=nav_result#?t=W251bGwsMSwyLDNd

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)
Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

More by Daniel Broughan (obliviouschimp)

View profile
    • Like