CIBB Logo Design & Branding

CIBB Logo Design & Branding logo branding design logotype type typography logo design vintage outdoor cabin banner script simple minimal texture grunge trees tree star shadow awaken awaken design awaken design company awaken company
I can't say how excited I am about this rendition of the logo. We decided to shift gears away from an animal themed logo design - And this is what we're currently working with. How you all like it. Have thoughts? Feel free to share, i'm always happy to hear em.

- Anthony | Awaken

Rebound of
Cabins In Broken Bow Branding Variations
