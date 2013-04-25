Prem Cholewa

Epodreczniki

Prem Cholewa
Prem Cholewa
Hire Me
  • Save
Epodreczniki book e-books ebooks kids school logo
Download color palette

hi :)
This is a sneek peek of the new project that i working on - online shop with school books. What do you think ?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Prem Cholewa
Prem Cholewa
Senior Product Desiger (Design System)
Hire Me

More by Prem Cholewa

View profile
    • Like