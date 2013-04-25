Joshua Boyd

Erwin Hill logo identity lockup skillshare
I wanted to take the Skillshare class that @EvanHuwa is teaching and this is my project. My wife is starting a new venture painting old furniture and re-selling it and she and her business partner needed a logo. We wanted something simple that could be used on a stamp. This is where I'm at now.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
