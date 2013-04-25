Davide Baratta

Given2 Animation

Davide Baratta
Davide Baratta
Hire Me
  • Save
Given2 Animation given2 animation website flat wedding gift web design
Download color palette

Working on a little animation piece for my friends Given2.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Davide Baratta
Davide Baratta
Independent Visual Designer / Design Director. Based in LDN.
Hire Me

More by Davide Baratta

View profile
    • Like