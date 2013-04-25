Chase Giunta

Sharepod UI

UI for a Windows 8-ish program that lets you transfer music off of your iOS device into iTunes (either manually, for auto-magically by track detection). Inspiration comes from @Frantisek Kusovsky for that cool top bar!

Rebound of
Yeah, finally it's coming to Mac!
By Frantisek Kusovsky
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
