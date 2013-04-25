Kyle Wilkinson

Enlightened Exhibition Invitations

Type-led, laser engraved, acrylic invitations for the Enlightened Exhibition.

Featured on Computer Arts here: http://www.computerarts.co.uk/blog/image-day-enlightened-invitations-dmsqd-133797

