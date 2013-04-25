Pedro Carmo

Yew! First shot. And it's a deep 3 pointer.

Rebound of @Robb Schiller's "Vientenueve".
—Kept the 49px Navbar and (menu/logo/checkin) concept.

Changes made:
Check-ins without pictures.
Map features in each check-in.
Comment features in each check-in.
Profile pictures are now circle.
Photo check-ins positioned differently.

Be sure to check the @2x :)

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
