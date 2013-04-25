Yew! First shot. And it's a deep 3 pointer.

Rebound of @Robb Schiller's "Vientenueve".

—Kept the 49px Navbar and (menu/logo/checkin) concept.

Changes made:

Check-ins without pictures.

Map features in each check-in.

Comment features in each check-in.

Profile pictures are now circle.

Photo check-ins positioned differently.

Be sure to check the @2x :)