Sung Kim

Morning Dew – The Next Mobile Experience

Sung Kim
Sung Kim
  • Save
Morning Dew – The Next Mobile Experience design phone mobile design mobile device app ui ux
Download color palette

You can see the animation here: http://bit.ly/13VVCTs

We are still using our mobile devices like the way we used to on old computers with a mouse.

I wanted to create an ideal mobile device and conventions that truly take advantage of the mobile touch screen capabilities available today.

You can see the full article and additional screenshots here: http://bit.ly/179ACvb

I'll be providing more videos on other features listed in my article, so please stay tuned! :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Sung Kim
Sung Kim

More by Sung Kim

View profile
    • Like