Tony Persons

Lunchbot

Tony Persons
Tony Persons
  • Save
Lunchbot robot sculpture steampunk
Download color palette

I was asked to create an art piece for an upcoming charity event using a metal lunchbox. I'm not really much of a sculptor, but after canvassing every thrift-store and salvage yard in town for parts, I managed to come up with this guy.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Tony Persons
Tony Persons

More by Tony Persons

View profile
    • Like