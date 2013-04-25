Ben Gold

City Dropdown

Ben Gold
Ben Gold
  • Save
City Dropdown kitchensurfing freelance blog
Download color palette

I recently redid Kitchensurfing's Tumblr blog theme, which I would link to, but I'm still tweaking it. This was a for choosing a city where the service is available. This is a temporary solution until they have more cities and a dropdown isn't a viable option.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Ben Gold
Ben Gold

More by Ben Gold

View profile
    • Like