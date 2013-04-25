Infinite Scroll Site Design

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I designed this site for a company in Jasper, GA. They were a little weary about the forward-thinking-ness of the infinite scroll, but were ultimately happy with the results. The navigation starts below the main image, but as the page scrolls down, it's absolutely positioned to the top of the site for the rest of the scroll.