Michela Tannoia

Code Logo Study

Michela Tannoia
Michela Tannoia
  • Save
Code Logo Study chevrons logo github flat
Download color palette

Case study logo design for a project which combines GitHub and a chat web-application.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Michela Tannoia
Michela Tannoia

More by Michela Tannoia

View profile
    • Like