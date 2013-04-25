Bennett Coleman

Responsive Site for MMA Fighter

Bennett Coleman
Bennett Coleman
  • Save
Responsive Site for MMA Fighter responsive design
Download color palette

Here's a responsive site I did for an Atlanta-based MMA fighter. The site is complete with a photo and video gallery, tour schedule and map. Not scary at all working with a guy who can kill you with his bare hands... :-|

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Bennett Coleman
Bennett Coleman

More by Bennett Coleman

View profile
    • Like