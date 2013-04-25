Fabian De La Flor

Rri Logo V6

Fabian De La Flor
Fabian De La Flor
  • Save
Rri Logo V6 fabian delaflor logo logos icon icons magnifying glass typography r illustrator
Download color palette

Another shot at this logo, am i crazy for mixing those two fonts?

Fabian De La Flor
Fabian De La Flor

More by Fabian De La Flor

View profile
    • Like