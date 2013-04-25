Jacqui Oakley

Hour Detroit Green Cover

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley
  • Save
Hour Detroit Green Cover illustration illustrations magazine detroit cover green environmental gardening spring lettering hour ornament detail vintage farmers almanac
Download color palette

I was really happy to have an opportunity to do a magazine cover inspired by the Farmer's Almanac, garden gnomes, topiarys and flowers! The detail did take a while though and I think I was hallucinating gnomes by the end. Here's some of my inking process shots on my blog.

Jacqui Oakley
Jacqui Oakley

More by Jacqui Oakley

View profile
    • Like