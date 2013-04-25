Ryan Magsino

Florida Sticker

Florida Sticker vector product design orange beach blue florida texture sticker
A sticker I made as part of a phone case. Each sticker represents just a handful of locations where Feeding Children Everywhere has sent meals to. Plus, each case sold feeds 40 people! The result can be seen Here.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
