Doc Reed

Parents Don't Understand

Doc Reed
Doc Reed
  • Save
Parents Don't Understand brush pen tool brick illustrator photoshop graffiti
Download color palette

A slightly more true graffiti attempt for the series branding. Might not work since its less legible than previous sketch.

2b9bfcc2968ff0eb02f7a87addc7aff9
Rebound of
Parents Just Don't Understand
By Doc Reed
View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Doc Reed
Doc Reed

More by Doc Reed

View profile
    • Like