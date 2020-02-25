Good for Sale
Quick Title Animation for Social Media

Quick Title Animation for Social Media motion design loopable social media posts stories colorful simple type branding app socialmedia logo design typography title minimal motion graphics trendy animation mograph

Pinreel - Social Media Video Maker

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on bit.ly
A quick quote animation done on a phone using the Pinreel App: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5

With Pinreel you can easily create fun animated videos. Design social media gifs, Instagram stories, logo & text animations with our professionally designed video templates.

Create unique designs in seconds, simply drag & drop animated text, images, logos, stickers & effects. Video animation has never been easier!

Get it here: http://bit.ly/2OHbCZ5

