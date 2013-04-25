the happy cloud - canvas - acryl-paint

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I love clouds so i made one thats happy :D
Used Tools:
Canvas
Molotow One4All HS127 (2mm) - 180 black, 160 white, 217 neonpink, 219 neongreen, 085 dare orange, 203 cool grey
Molotow One4All HS227 (4mm) - 180 black
Edding 780 - white (0,8mm)