the happy cloud - canvas - acryl-paint

the happy cloud - canvas - acryl-paint
I love clouds so i made one thats happy :D

Used Tools:
Canvas
Molotow One4All HS127 (2mm) - 180 black, 160 white, 217 neonpink, 219 neongreen, 085 dare orange, 203 cool grey
Molotow One4All HS227 (4mm) - 180 black
Edding 780 - white (0,8mm)

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
