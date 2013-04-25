Jim Ward

ArtWalk Jacksonville

ArtWalk Jacksonville logo artwalk jacksonville type lettering
Recently worked with Downtown Vision to come up with an ArtWalk logo, replacing the previous brand, for Downtown Jacksonville's monthly event put on through them. Also in their rebranding efforts, there is a really nice site design from @Station Four to check out! http://iloveartwalk.com/

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
