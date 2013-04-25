Val Scholz

Fully-scalable Magnifier/Zoom

Val Scholz
Val Scholz
  • Save
Fully-scalable Magnifier/Zoom magnifier zoom psd freebie download free clean ui vector scalable
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Hope you're doing great. I was pretty busy in the last few weeks, so forgive me for not being very active here recently.

I did this magnifier some weeks ago, but haven't shared it with you yet. It's fully-scalable - pretty useful if you need one for your next retina design.

As always, you can download my freebies at my website at http://www.valentinscholz.com/freebies/fully-scalable-magnifier/

The beautiful iPhone in the background is from James Noble (@CarterDigital).

Let me know what you think,
V

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Val Scholz
Val Scholz

More by Val Scholz

View profile
    • Like