Fully-scalable Magnifier/Zoom

Hey guys,
Hope you're doing great. I was pretty busy in the last few weeks, so forgive me for not being very active here recently.
I did this magnifier some weeks ago, but haven't shared it with you yet. It's fully-scalable - pretty useful if you need one for your next retina design.
As always, you can download my freebies at my website at http://www.valentinscholz.com/freebies/fully-scalable-magnifier/
The beautiful iPhone in the background is from James Noble (@CarterDigital).
Let me know what you think,
V