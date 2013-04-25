Timothy J. Reynolds

Train Station [Process Render]

Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds
  • Save
Train Station [Process Render] lowpoly low poly render isometric iso buildings city town station trains trees block architecture rendering process
Download color palette

Mid-render process shot. 8 cores grinding away.

5cc2a570c59f7ff0739786759bc9498c
Rebound of
Train Station
By Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds
Timothy J. Reynolds

More by Timothy J. Reynolds

View profile
    • Like