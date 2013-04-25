Jolly Edition

Fern RSVP

Jolly Edition
Jolly Edition
  • Save
Fern RSVP fern wedding stationery rsvp handmade green simple class
Download color palette

Our ready-made Fern RSVP's are now on our website and available from our Etsy store: http://www.etsy.com/listing/130408606/50-fern-rsvps

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Jolly Edition
Jolly Edition

More by Jolly Edition

View profile
    • Like