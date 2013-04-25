He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Working on some He-Man badges for @Dangerdom's Skillshare class I'm taking, and I might be having too much fun with them? Is this possible? I would to eventually do as many characters as possible, and possibly places. You can check out the entire project (so far) here: http://www.skillshare.com/Illustrate-a-Series-of-Icons-or-Badges-using-Basic-Geometric-Shapes/621984112/538146097/projects/8905