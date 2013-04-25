Béla Ujváry

Stone

Béla Ujváry
Béla Ujváry
  • Save
Stone stone framed photo
Download color palette

A souvenir stone from Grand Canyon for my mother. Photo shows the stone in its original place.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Béla Ujváry
Béla Ujváry

More by Béla Ujváry

View profile
    • Like