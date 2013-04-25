Ian Coburn

Zero-point Energy Field Manipulator

Zero-point Energy Field Manipulator half-life 2 gravity gun epic armory epicarmory illustration
Or just the gravity gun. A little late to this whole shindig (fashionably?), but I've been sitting on this idea for awhile and I've finally had the chance to crank it out.

One of my favorite games, anyway. I skipped school just to play it the first day it was available on the newly minted Steam service...

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
