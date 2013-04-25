@Brim Portfolio

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I'm proud to announce that my talented wife is looking for UX design opportunities over in San Francisco!
We collaborated to refresh her portfolio (her on design, me on dev) this past week, and this shot is a little preview. You can see the site over at http://www.brouin.com.
Oh, and she's looking for a Dribbble invite :) Have one? Check out her stuff, then get in contact via Twitter http://twitter.com/brim