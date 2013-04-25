Josh Lewis

Malaria Infographic

Malaria Infographic infographic illustration icons malaria mosquito child children
An infographic I worked on for World Malaria Day today. Malaria used to be a problem in the U.S. Why is it still a problem in the developing world? POVERTY

View the full infographic here.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
