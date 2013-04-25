Studio Simon

Legend Pictures

Given that Dribbble was built on the question "What are you working on?", not "What have you worked on?", I generally choose to post current work. However, while searching for something in the Studio Simon archives recently, I happened upon this film production studio logo that was done almost nine (!) years ago. It ended up on the cutting room floor, and, up until today, has only been seen by several pairs of eyes. Today, it goes public.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
