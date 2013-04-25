Kyle O'Hara

StyleSpotter - Unused mark

Kyle O'Hara
Kyle O'Hara
Hire Me
  • Save
StyleSpotter - Unused mark eye button eyeball clothes style fashion seeing vision spotter spotting app logo mark icon icons logos marks logomark identity
Download color palette
Kyle O'Hara
Kyle O'Hara
Brand/Identity & Product Design
Hire Me

More by Kyle O'Hara

View profile
    • Like