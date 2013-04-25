BitRate bpm dragger deconstruction

The bpm dragger is actually my favourite part of the interface. Instead of a continuous movement of the number wheel, this one snaps into place. When the mouse is dragging up and down, it will only show 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 16, 24, 32, 48. At times, both wheels are scrolling in opposite directions. The bpm meter itself was inspired by old electricity meters. Supposed to add to the diy look of the whole thing. Check out the release version here.