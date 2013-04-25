Aaron Lewis

Nexus7.7?

Nexus7.7? android google nexus asus tablet ui 3d shadow background wallpaper icon lego starwars pink green
this is my concept for the next Nexus 7.7. basically, it's just a larger screen. done completely in photoshop. i created the tablets, wallpapers, mic icon, android logo. basically everything except app and android icons, and photos.

this was one of my first attempts at creating a 3D object in photoshop. i was pleased with the shadows, and wallpapers. let me know what you think.

