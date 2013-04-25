Jak Dempsey

Social Slider

Jak Dempsey
Jak Dempsey
  • Save
Social Slider bandandme bandme music ios icon graphic ui social slider
Download color palette

A social media slider design for the Band and Me iOS app.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Jak Dempsey
Jak Dempsey

More by Jak Dempsey

View profile
    • Like