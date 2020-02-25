Purrweb UX

Online Pharmacy Design Concept

Online Pharmacy Design Concept drugstore pharmacy app ecommerce delivery searching pharmacy pills concept product mobile purrweb app figma design ux ui
Searching for needed medicines is always tricky, isn’t it? Check out our latest design concept and see how easy the entire process can be.

💊While working on this design we thought smth like, ‘Hey, who says that healthcare apps should necessarily be white?’ We strived to make this app NOT BORING and included bright-colored illustrations in the UI.

Share feedback in the comments!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

