Online Pharmacy Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Searching for needed medicines is always tricky, isn’t it? Check out our latest design concept and see how easy the entire process can be.
💊While working on this design we thought smth like, ‘Hey, who says that healthcare apps should necessarily be white?’ We strived to make this app NOT BORING and included bright-colored illustrations in the UI.
Press L if you like this design and
Share feedback in the comments!
Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook