Evan MacDonald

Lettering Logo

Evan MacDonald
Evan MacDonald
  • Save
Lettering Logo lettering type hand lettered typography logo logotype
Download color palette

Would love some serious critique of this baby. Be sure to view the @2x view. Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Evan MacDonald
Evan MacDonald

More by Evan MacDonald

View profile
    • Like