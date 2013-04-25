Max Mondon | MNDN

BitRate Sub Area Test

BitRate Sub Area Test bitrate icebreaker audio lcd audio interface test
This is an early test I did for the sub area display of BitRate. @Shaun: Have a look at the knob indicators. Usually I would go for a smooth transition but with this particular task I drew similar conclusions as you did concerning the lines ;-) See the final result in motion here.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
