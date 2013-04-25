Jasper Koopmans

Kwasteel

Kwasteel logo branding idea
Just a brand I sort of accidently made. It could be for a Dutch paint store or something... (Kwast is Dutch for brush and Kasteel is a castle)

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
