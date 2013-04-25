Mathias Temmen

Richster Logo (hipster alert!)

Mathias Temmen
Mathias Temmen
  • Save
Richster Logo (hipster alert!) logo hipster vintage bike cycle bicycle
Download color palette

Made a quick logo for my friend Rich who recently bought a true hipster bike. 'ere you go, me pal.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Mathias Temmen
Mathias Temmen
Nice to have you!

More by Mathias Temmen

View profile
    • Like