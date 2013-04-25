Josh Overton

Breaking Bad - Walter White

Josh Overton
Josh Overton
Breaking Bad - Walter White
Hi All,

I'm as bigger fan as any of Breaking Bad and I have started a long process of a realistic Digital Painting of Walter White - I've spent well over 9 hours so far and only got his eyes and nose done.

So a long way to go...

Still, it's a fun personal project.

This will be for sale as a Print once finished.

London based designer focusing on Web & UX/UI
