Skeuomorph Movie App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 🔥,
it's been a while. I had some fun with skeuomorph.
I hope you like it.
Do you need a Product Designer for your next project?
Feel free to contact me. We'll talk and find best solutions for your next outstanding idea. Get in touch
Let's make something stunning together!
Follow me on Instagram, Facebook & Linkedin.