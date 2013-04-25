Egor Kosten

Pice of a Pirat

Egor Kosten
Egor Kosten
  • Save
Pice of a Pirat illustration concept icon art pirat design funny head
Download color palette

When I'm illustrating I always start from the head and move towards the ground :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Egor Kosten
Egor Kosten
Designer & Illustrator

More by Egor Kosten

View profile
    • Like