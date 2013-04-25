P. Von Haggen.

Salazar / Traitor

P. Von Haggen.
P. Von Haggen.
  • Save
Salazar / Traitor illustrarion arrow skull graffiti wall clothing screen printing silk screen snapback hat cap letterpress street art street death traitor mort
Download color palette

one more for the collection.

hit @2X.

P. Von Haggen.
P. Von Haggen.

More by P. Von Haggen.

View profile
    • Like