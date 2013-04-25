Brushed - Free Responsive One Page Template

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brushed is Free One Page Responsive HTML Template based on Twitter Bootstrap Framework. It is optimized for Retina Displays ( iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and MacBook Pro Retina).
Best for studio, digital agency or creative people. Brushed is provides a powerful way to showcase your work.
It is built with the HTML5 and CSS3 latest technologies, but at the same time make it compatible with older browser versions.
You may use this template for both commercial and personal projects and customize this any way you like.
Template Features:
- Elegant and Minimal Flat Design
- HTML5 & CSS3
- Fully Responsive
- Retina Display Ready
- Isotope Portfolio
- FancyBox
- Ajax/PHP Contact Form
- Twitter Widget
- Shortcodes
- 200+ Custom Icons and Font-Icons (Character Map Included)
- All files are well commented
- Crossbrowser Compatible with IE9+, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome
- Layered PSDs for Customisation
- Extensive Documentation
See Live Demo
Download your Copy