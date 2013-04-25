Ian Main

Lil Faces - Vector pack

Lil Faces - Vector pack faces vector head face man women avatar creative market
After a painstakingly long project, we're happy to have our Lil Faces project up for sale at Creative Market!

20 unique vector faces handcrafted to use in your work + 1 mystery face included! ;)

Check them out at Creative Market!

We also have a Dress up kit if you want to give your lil faces a pair of shoulders and of course a hipster moustache!

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
