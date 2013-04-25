Kyle Wilkinson

Mark Asquith Sketch

Mark Asquith Sketch typography lettering script calligraphy sketch branding logotype dmsqd
Sketch sorted for this logo. Time to head into Illustrator.

Posted on Apr 25, 2013
