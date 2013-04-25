Lynne Hsieh

Band Camp Hangtags

Lynne Hsieh
Lynne Hsieh
  • Save
Band Camp Hangtags hangtag branding
Download color palette

Hangtag design concepts for Band Camp.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Lynne Hsieh
Lynne Hsieh

More by Lynne Hsieh

View profile
    • Like