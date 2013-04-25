Liushui

Visualization desgin for Lot analysis in "PJ" city planning

Visualization desgin for lot analysis in "PJ" city planning system.The meshes show us the height of tallest building in every Lot.
Everything is done in photoshop.
And thanks @Julian Hrankov for the shot xenius infographics.
Learn a lot from that.

