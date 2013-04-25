Lynne Hsieh

Band Camp Logo

Lynne Hsieh
Lynne Hsieh
  • Save
Band Camp Logo logo branding
Download color palette

Logo design for a clothing line catered to the "geek chic" culture.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 25, 2013
Lynne Hsieh
Lynne Hsieh

More by Lynne Hsieh

View profile
    • Like