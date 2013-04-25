Karolis Strautniekas

A Cone

A Cone egg illustration cone drawing logo sign design texture print handtype hand typography font
WIP.
It's a rare moment when I'm doing logos, but..
This one is for a young local industrial design platform full of interviews, videos, texts and inspiration.
The word there is .. A CONE

